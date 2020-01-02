Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Sells $230,187.30 in Stock

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vocera Communications stock opened at $20.76 on Thursday. Vocera Communications Inc has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.51. The company has a market cap of $650.18 million, a P/E ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $50.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Vocera Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

