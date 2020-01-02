Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) to post sales of $34.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $33.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $139.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $138.15 billion to $141.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $143.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.96 billion to $147.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $33.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $58.96 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

