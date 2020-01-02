WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) Shares Down 0.1%

WBI BullBear Global Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WBII) traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.50, 9,663 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Global Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.