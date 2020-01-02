Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Rev Group (REVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Rev Group (NYSE: REVG):

12/20/2019 – Rev Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Rev Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $9.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Rev Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Rev Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

12/16/2019 – Rev Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Rev Group was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Rev Group stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Rev Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $762.17 million, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.96.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

