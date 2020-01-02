Weight Watchers International Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,285 put options on the company. This is an increase of 862% compared to the average daily volume of 965 put options.

Shares of Weight Watchers International stock opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.33. Weight Watchers International has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti set a $43.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson cut Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 9,364 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $383,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Weight Watchers International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.