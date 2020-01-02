Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $13.96 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Wells Fargo Utilities and High Incm Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

