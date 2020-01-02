West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc (CNSX:RLG) fell 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 50,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 236% from the average session volume of 14,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on West Red Lake Gold Mines from $0.39 to $0.35 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About West Red Lake Gold Mines (CNSX:RLG)

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of gold deposits in the Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It holds interests in the West Red Lake project that consists of three contiguous properties covering an area of 3,100 hectares located in Red Lake mining division, District of Kenora, Northwestern Ontario.

