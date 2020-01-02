Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Jennifer Eileen Foster Buys 10,000 Shares

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Senior Officer Jennifer Eileen Foster purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at C$75,335.

Shares of Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $457.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.31. Western Forest Products Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.13 and a 1 year high of C$2.20.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$165.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -281.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

