Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.48

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 10402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Citigroup cut Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $835.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $249.93 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.81%. Research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 399,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 24.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 705,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 138,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,702,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

