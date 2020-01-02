Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.18% from the stock’s current price.

WRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

NYSE:WRK opened at $42.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $43.36.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Insiders sold 255,618 shares of company stock valued at $10,378,523 in the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 201.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 44,787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westrock during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Westrock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Westrock by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Westrock by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,096,000 after buying an additional 98,965 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

