WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.39

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.39 and last traded at $46.35, with a volume of 1062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,019,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,806 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 296,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 40,278 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

