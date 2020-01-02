WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $71.53

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.53 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 840 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,458,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,673,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 328.1% in the second quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,392 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $920,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

