WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.41

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.41 and last traded at $106.41, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.93.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 90.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 311,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 694,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

