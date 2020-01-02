WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.24

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 1671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

