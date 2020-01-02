Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) PT Set at C$3.20 by Raymond James

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) received a C$3.20 target price from Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on XBC. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.50 price objective on Xebec Adsorption and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up C$0.11 on Thursday, hitting C$2.26. 472,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,245. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.20. The firm has a market cap of $173.61 million and a P/E ratio of 86.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.44.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kurt Sorschak sold 92,300 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.41, for a total value of C$222,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,518,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,070,539.36. Also, insider Simon David Arnsby sold 28,000 shares of Xebec Adsorption stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.27, for a total value of C$63,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$15,893,505. Insiders have sold 135,300 shares of company stock valued at $310,463 over the last 90 days.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

