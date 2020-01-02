YouGov (LON:YOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $670.00

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 670 ($8.81) and last traded at GBX 670 ($8.81), with a volume of 20699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 643 ($8.46).

YOU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Brewin Dolphin reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $690.70 million and a P/E ratio of 50.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 602.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 559.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. YouGov’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total value of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov Company Profile (LON:YOU)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

