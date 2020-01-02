Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $354.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce sales of $354.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.80 million and the lowest is $343.66 million. Eagle Materials posted sales of $333.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

EXP stock opened at $90.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.76. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $97.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

