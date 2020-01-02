Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Healthequity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.22. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HQY. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $775,280. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Healthequity by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Healthequity stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Healthequity has a twelve month low of $50.29 and a twelve month high of $85.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.47.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

