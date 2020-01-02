Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Pra Group posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pra Group.

Get Pra Group alerts:

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Pra Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Pra Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.63. 9,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. Pra Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pra Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.