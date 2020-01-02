Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $730,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Prothena by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Prothena by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prothena by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

