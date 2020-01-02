Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to report $8.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $6.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $31.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $32.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.51 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $60.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 128.30% and a negative return on equity of 5,040.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSE SQNS remained flat at $$3.00 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,825. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $73.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

