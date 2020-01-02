Zacks: Analysts Expect Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) Will Post Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) will report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Criteo posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Criteo.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 3.80%. Criteo’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Criteo from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

NASDAQ CRTO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,569. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.68. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

