Zacks: Analysts Expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.24). Galmed Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $420,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 955,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 147,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,493. The company has a market capitalization of $120.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.78 and a quick ratio of 22.78. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.31.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.