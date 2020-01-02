Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 514.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEIP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,601. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075. Insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 57,501 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 930.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 141,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 145,492 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,565,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

