Zacks: Analysts Expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Post -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). The company had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPTN. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OptiNose currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $4,725,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth $3,628,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 263,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,667,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 163,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of OptiNose by 18.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,033,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 160,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPTN traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 13,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,332. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.75. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $11.66.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

