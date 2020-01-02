Zacks: Analysts Expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price target on shares of Phreesia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

PHR opened at $26.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.87.

In related news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $48,960,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Management Co. sold 357,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total transaction of $8,742,322.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

