Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. eBay posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eBay.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Raymond James cut shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.77.

Shares of EBAY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.35. 88,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,302,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 982.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,517,515 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.7% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.