Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) will report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.27. Gulfport Energy posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPOR shares. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 68,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,672. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. Gulfport Energy has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $484.90 million, a PE ratio of 1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

