Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.30. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $117.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%.

HALL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hallmark Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $187,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 472.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,303,000 after buying an additional 38,329 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 5,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $20.30.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

