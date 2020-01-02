Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Will Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) will report ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.02). La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of ($1.73) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($4.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($4.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.46) to ($2.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The company had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LJPC shares. BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of LJPC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,195. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 299,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.