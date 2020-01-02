Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.12 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.46. 6,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 307.4% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

