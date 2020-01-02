Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.86 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report $237.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.41 million and the highest is $255.42 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $196.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $871.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $905.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WPM stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.