Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $237.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) will report $237.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.41 million and the highest is $255.42 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $196.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year sales of $871.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $905.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on WPM. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WPM stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

