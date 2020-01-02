Zacks: Brokerages Expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.76. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $0.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($2.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 148,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,821. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

