Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Hawaiian reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $755.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.85 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.30%. Hawaiian’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hawaiian from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HA. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. 8,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.68. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

