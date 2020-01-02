Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $306.79 Million

Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) will announce sales of $306.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $307.17 million and the lowest is $306.40 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $298.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,095.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 345.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 162,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after buying an additional 125,894 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 309.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $85.36. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

