Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.25. Pure Storage posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.74.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 1.66. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1,848.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 203.8% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

