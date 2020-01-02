Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.10.

BMC Stock stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.57. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $30.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. Also, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Insiders sold a total of 74,963 shares of company stock worth $2,146,319 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.