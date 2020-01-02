Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Domo, Inc. designs and develops enterprise software. The Company offers a cloud-based executive management platform which gives users direct and real-time access to business information for industries including media and marketing, telecommunication, retail, travel and leisure, technology and financial services. Domo, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOMO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. Domo has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.81 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 75.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,888,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Domo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 53,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Domo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,707,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 144,603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Domo by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Domo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

