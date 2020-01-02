Zelda Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Trading Down 15.4%

Zelda Therapeutics Ltd (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) shares traded down 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 23,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 78,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

Zelda Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF)

Zelda Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a range of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and eczema; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoids to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

