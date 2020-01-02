ZrCoin (ZRC) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.47 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for about $1.85 or 0.00026160 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market cap of $8.47 million and approximately $20,933.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

