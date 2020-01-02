ZumCoin One Day Volume Reaches $19.00 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $846,073.00 and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

