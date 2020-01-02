Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.98

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $45.59, with a volume of 1324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

ZYME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 112.95% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,466,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,642,000 after acquiring an additional 181,470 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

