$0.21 EPS Expected for ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. ChannelAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 million. ChannelAdvisor had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.25%.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on ChannelAdvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.01.

ECOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. 13,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,982. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 537,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,261.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,274 shares of company stock valued at $318,819 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 236.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 316.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

