$0.34 EPS Expected for Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) to post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Jernigan Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Jernigan Capital reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jernigan Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jernigan Capital.

JCAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Jernigan Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Jernigan Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

NYSE:JCAP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,205. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $425.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, Director Mark O. Decker acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.61 per share, for a total transaction of $29,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,561.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John A. Good acquired 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $137,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,106.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,985 shares of company stock worth $197,624. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 39.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $366,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 146.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 46,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 23.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

