$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) will report earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Five analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Workday reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.06.

In other Workday news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $791,581.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 509,962 shares of company stock valued at $82,699,506. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Workday by 445.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

