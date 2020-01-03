-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) will announce ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.54). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.85). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.06% and a negative net margin of 6,516.78%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

OTIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,622. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $117.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Otonomy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 150,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Otonomy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 194,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 844,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,337,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 313,703 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

