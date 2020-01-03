-$0.63 EPS Expected for Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) to post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axovant Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). Axovant Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($2.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Axovant Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.76) to ($1.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axovant Gene Therapies.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.72.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXGT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth $1,482,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Axovant Gene Therapies stock opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Axovant Gene Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

