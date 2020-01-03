$1.57 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $91.21 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

