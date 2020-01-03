$1.82 EPS Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.81. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.37 to $9.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.06 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 66.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.00.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.48, for a total transaction of $1,477,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.74, for a total transaction of $173,870.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,651.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $18,235,870. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6,666.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 140,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after buying an additional 138,120 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $38,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,442.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 777.6% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 125,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,606,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 270.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 152,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FICO opened at $382.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.17. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $178.42 and a twelve month high of $383.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.43.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

