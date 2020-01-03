13,506 Shares in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the second quarter worth $38,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Shares of DTIL opened at $13.14 on Friday. Precision BioSciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 423.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.51%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery acquired 2,485 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $3,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DTIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Precision BioSciences Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.